Memo that got Rich Higgins fired reveals ‘unprecedented’ war to destroy Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2017

The Trump administration “is suffering under withering information campaigns designed to first undermine, then delegitimize and ultimately remove the president,” said a National Security Council (NSC) official who was recently removed from his post.

Rich Higgins, who had been director of strategic planning at the NSC, revealed in a seven-page memorandum in May an information warfare campaign targeting Trump He said immediate action was needed to counter the campaign of subversion reflecting “cultural Marxist” narratives used by political leftists who are also aligned with Islamist groups.

“This is not politics as usual but rather political warfare at an unprecedented level that is openly engaged in the direct targeting of a seated president through manipulation of the news cycle,” Higgins said.

The memo, first published by Foreign Policy on Aug. 10, resulted in Higgins being fired by national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Higgins said the White House has yet to counter the “political warfare” that he says threatens the Trump presidency.

The outright war is being waged by the “Marxist left, Islamists, and political leaders and government officials” opposed to President Donald Trump, according to an Aug. 11 report by Bill Gertz for the Washington Free Beacon.

“The White House response to these campaigns reflects a political advocacy mindset that it is intensely reactive, severely under-inclusive and dangerously inadequate to the threat,” Higgins said. “If action is not taken to re-scope and respond to these hostile campaigns very soon, the administration risks implosion and subsequent early departure from the White House.”

“In candidate Trump, the opposition saw a threat to the ‘politically correct’ enforcement narratives they’ve meticulously laid in over the past few decades,” Higgins said. “In President Trump, they see a latent threat to continue that effort to ruinous effect and their retaliatory response reflects this fear.”

Citing White House sources, the Gertz report suggested Trump is unhappy with McMaster and may send him to Afghanistan. CIA director Mike Pompeo was said to be a possible replacement.

“Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed,” Higgins said.

Among the Trump enemies who support the subversion are government officials as well as “globalists, bankers, Islamists, and establishment Republicans.”

Reports have backed Higgins’ assertion that a multi-front attack is being waged against Trump and that the attack is coming in part from McMaster himself.





“Everything the president wants to do, McMaster opposes,” a former NSC official told The Daily Caller. “Trump wants to get us out of Afghanistan – McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to get us out of Syria – McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to deal with the China issue – McMaster doesn’t. Trump wants to deal with the Islam issue – McMaster doesn’t. You know, across the board, we want to get rid of the Iran deal – McMaster doesn’t. It is incredible to watch it happening right in front of your face. Absolutely stunning.”

A report by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) noted that McMaster appointed “officials who are holdovers from the Obama administration, who favor the Iran nuclear deal and are hostile to Israel – officials who are diametrically opposed to President Trump’s policies.”

Specifically, the report singles out Kris Bauman, “protégé of hostile-to-Israel, Iran-deal negotiator John Kerry,” who the ZOA report says supports among other things “‘engaging’ genocidal terrorist organization Hamas.”

Likewise, the report names Dina Habib-Powell, “someone without any background in national security” who according to Politico “has strong relationships with senior Democrats including outgoing Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett” and who “has been called Huma Abedin’s ’Republican doppelganger.’ ”

Finally, the report flags Lisa Weissgold, whom McMaster tried to hire but whom Trump personally overruled, and who “authored the Obama administration’s infamous Benghazi “talking points – which falsely blamed a video for triggering the Benghazi attacks, instead of blaming radical Islamist terrorist groups responsible for them.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments