Memo: ‘Nonstop’ campaign to impeach Trump ‘has already begun’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2017

Democratic operative David Brock’s plan to ultimately impeach President Donald Trump “has already begun.”

Brock’s liberal super PAC American Bridge has pumped millions of dollars into a “Trump War Room” that will engage in a “nonstop” effort to take down the 45th president, according to a confidential Brock memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

“Only Bridge stands ready with staff already hired, Trump’s web of business ties mapped out, and a massive video archive at our fingertips,” the memo states. “The right will bolster Trump aggressively and deceptively. The campaign to stop him must be nonstop. At American Bridge, it has already begun.”

American Bridge claims to have more than 20,000 hours of video, 289 candidate research books, and the largest available archive of Trump research in the Democratic Party.

“No other progressive organization has the resources and assets that American Bridge has amassed over the past several election cycles to hold Trump, his administration, and the politicians accountable,” the 44-page confidential memo says.

American Bridge has a 2017 budget of $14.7 million, according to the memo. Observers say Brock is looking to build a liberal donor network that rivals the Koch brothers.

“With so many opportunities for foreign governments and corporations to gain influence over Trump, American Bridge will use every means at its disposal to hold Trump and his administration accountable — including FOIA requests, lawsuits, and regulatory complaints. As the progressive movement’s political research clearinghouse, we will arm our allies to join us in taking on the administration through paid advertising, earned media, grassroots efforts, and legal recourse,” the memo says.

American Bridge’s 501(c)(4) and its super PAC is staffed by 146 individuals.

“The 501(c)(4) is creating a 47-person war room to take on Donald Trump with a staff of 25 researchers, a communications team of 16 which is feeding out work to the press and doing rapid-response, and a team of six-media monitors,” the memo stats. “Bridge will also build out a robust digital program to deliver our content directly to voters. The total cost of the Bridge war will be $7.8 million in 2017.”

American Bridge also plans to research 16 of the 20 most competitive Senate races in the 2018 cycle using two research teams of five people each.

