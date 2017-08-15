McCain backs NSC’s McMaster, ties Bannon backers to ‘Charlottesville’ racism

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2017

Sen. John McCain decried what he called the “alt-right” media’s “smear tactics” in coverage critical of national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s purging of conservatives from the National Security Council (NSC).

McCain lumped the media outlets which have been critical of McMaster in with the “same purveyors of hatred and ignorance who precipitated the recent violence in Charlottesville.”

McCain was likely referring to Breitbart News, once lead by White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, “which has run stories about McMaster that have accused him of being hostile to Israel and in cahoots with Democrats,” The Hill reported on Aug. 14.

McCain said that “recent attacks” on McMaster “from the so-called ‘alt-right’ are disgraceful. Since this fringe movement cannot attract the support of decent Americans, it resorts to impugning the character of a good man and outstanding soldier who has served honorably in uniform and sacrificed more for our country than any of his detractors ever have.”

The Arizona Republican added that “Such smear tactics should not be tolerated and deserve an emphatic response. I hope the president will once again stand up for his national security adviser and denounce these repugnant attacks.”

McMaster has fired several Bannon loyalists from the NSC.

Related: Memo that got Rich Higgins fired reveals ‘unprecedented’ war to destroy Trump, Aug. 13, 2017

Tea Party activist Debbie Dooley called McMaster a “rattlesnake” and warned that President Donald Trump is risking a “rebellion” among his core supporters if McMaster’s wing wins out over Bannon.

“We didn’t vote for McMaster and the generals, we voted for Trump because he promised to drain the swamp,” she said. “McMaster is the ultimate swamp dweller.”

According to The Hill: “There is deep worry among some pro-Trump activists that the president has surrounded himself with ‘liberals,’ like McMaster, national economic adviser Gary Cohn, and even daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who they worry are winning out over Trump’s longtime loyalists like Bannon and adviser Sebastian Gorka, who once wrote for Breitbart.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments