Mattis slams Iran as ‘single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2017

Iran’s “misconduct and misbehavior” must be addressed, U.S. Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis said on Feb. 4, a day after the U.S. slapped a new set of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Mattis, who described Iran as “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world,” was quoted by CNN as saying “we have a responsibility with the rest of the nations to be absolutely clear with Iran. It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it.”

Mattis, who was in Tokyo on Feb. 4, to meet with his Japanese counterpart to discuss security issues, said “we have seen their [Iran’s] misconduct, their misbehavior, from Lebanon and Syria to Bahrain and to Yemen and it’s got to be addressed at some point.”

The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Iran in response to its latest ballistic missile test in what was called a violation of UN Resolution 2231. The resolution bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers was signed.

Iran’s Defense Ministry confirmed Teheran fired a ballistic missile but claimed the test did not violate the nuclear deal or UN resolution.

On Feb. 4, Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran’s first vice president, dismissed the remarks from Mattis as “useless claims.”

“The Iranian government and nation do not care in the least for the worn-out and threadbare remarks made by the American officials,” Jahangiri said.

As Mattis made his comments Saturday, Iran’s air force was conducting military drills, including missile systems, radar and electronic warfare command and control exercises, in the northern Semnan province.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments