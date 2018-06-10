Master of mass communications picks up steam; Washington wilts

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2018

President Donald Trump “understands the overwhelming power of modern mass communications” and “gets what the media itself has forgotten about themselves,” former White House chief adviser Steve Bannon said.

Bannon told The New York Times that Trump’s embrace of conflict is “how he won. This is how he governs, and this is his ‘superpower.’ Drama, action, emotional power.”

After emerging as an all-powerful force in the aftermath of President Richard Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal, the nation’s “mainstream media” largely abandoned the pretense of objectivity following the shock of Donald Trump’s 2016 election, according to multiple conservative critics. Trump has relentlessly called out media bias and “fake news” in response to the non-stop stream of negative coverage about his administration.

The president “believes that he is gaining ground by trying to set the terms of news coverage around a number of issues affecting his White House,” Maggie Haberman and Katie Rogers wrote in a June 10 report for the Times, citing interviews with a dozen White House advisers, former aides and people close to the president.

Meanwhile, several high-profile aides, including John Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, and Joe Hagin, a deputy of Kelly’s, are considering leaving the administration, Haberman and Rogers wrote.

“The turnover, which is expected to become an exodus after the November elections, does not worry the president,” Haberman and Rogers wrote, citing several people close to the White House.

“He has grown comfortable with removing any barriers that might challenge him – including, in some cases, people who have the wrong chemistry or too frequently say no to him.”

