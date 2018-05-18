Levin: ‘Greatest perpetrator against the American people [in 2016] was the federal government’

Special to WorldTribune.com

The following excerpts are from remarks by talks show host and former Justice Department official Mark Levin on Fox News ‘Hannity’ show, May 17, 2018.

The Mueller investigation oddly enough, Sean, has disclosed has revealed that the greatest perpetrator against the American people was the federal government, was the FBI, the CIA national intelligence director. …

We cannot allow this to happen again. We saw our federal government used by the prior administration by the head of the CIA, by the head of the FBI, by the head of national intelligence and many, many others used to try and destroy the candidacy of an opposition candidate in another party, Donald Trump in the Republican Party. …

We’ve never seen anything like this before in American history.

So here’s what we need to do. We now know that the Obama administration [spied]. Look, it’s the Obama administration, he’s the president. The buck stops at his desk. He may be playing around with his library in Chicago and gone off and writing a phony book and everything. He is to be held responsible and his surrogates are to be held responsible.

The FISA court failed us. We have these national security letters that are supposed to be used in extreme circumstances being used, we have a cabal of FBI agents who took it upon themselves to investigate a candidate and his campaign, and then we have of course actual spies one or more in the Trump campaign.

What the hell is this? The Soviet Union, Venezuela? It’s the United States of America.

So let me say this. Once Mr. Mueller turns over his report to Mr. Rosenstein the president of the United States should do two things. He should take his favorite United States attorney not favorite because they’re pals but the most professional the most competent most aggressive he can and give him an assignment.

I don’t care what Jeff Sessions does. He’s the president and tell him, I want you to investigate the activities that took place in this election, let the chips fall where they may. The interference in this election by the FBI, the CIA, the national intelligence I want to know what Brennan did, I want to know what Clapper did. I want to know what Comey did not because I’m going to punish them. You’ll make determinations about this.

I also would tell him and I’ve said this before myself. We need to fix this. We cannot have another election where the federal government, our United States government, is interfering with an election.

And so what I think the president needs to do is appoint a commission of five or seven people, top notch men from prior administration and women and appoint them and say, fix the FBI at the top, fix the CIA, fix the intelligence agencies, we cannot allow this to happen to another president of the United States.

You have certain Republicans who thronged with the Democrats because they want to destroy this president. They can’t get over the fact that he got elected and they can’t get over the fact the American people didn’t follow them. The American people don’t even know who they are.

But I want to emphasize something here: We need an accounting of what Mr. Brennan did and what Mr. Clapper did and what Mr. Book salesman Comey did. We need an accounting of what Susan Rice did of what Samantha Powers did. We haven’t even gotten to the unmasking stuff yet.

Not because we want to get even. Because we need an accounting. People need to be held to account, number one.

Number two, we need to fix these departments and agencies.

