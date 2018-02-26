Malkin: Left using Florida students as ‘human props’ to push gun control

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2018

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are being egged on and “used as props” by “social justice teachers” pushing for gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, WorldTribune.com columnist Michelle Malkin said.

“We could not have this discussion of actual, practical school security plans when these children – who are being used and exploited as human props for the likes of Moms Demand Action – were screaming at the likes of Donald Trump when they should be screaming at their school administrators, the Broward County sheriff, and these school resources officers who treated their job like they were Mayberry police,” Malkin said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight on Feb. 23.

The teachers’ cultivation of the students to press the gun control issue was evident at CNN’s town hall, Malkin said.

“A lot of people have remarked about how obnoxious some of the teenagers were that were elevated by CNN at the town hall, and I made the point that they don’t just get like that. There are parents, there are teachers, there are adults in their lives that countenance their behavior, and I thought it was very noteworthy that Emma Gonzalez – who has become the Shannon Watts Jr. – when she was about to question [NRA spokeswoman Dana] Loesch, instead turned to her teacher, and thanked her teacher for making her what she was. I think that was a real revelation, because that tells you that it’s these social justice teachers, these agitators, who have been egging these students on.”

Shannon Watts is the founder of Moms Demand Action.

The students seemed so focused on blaming the NRA, they failed to point out the failures of the Broward County’s Sheriff’s Office and the refusal of deputies to engage Nikolas Cruz as he carried out the shooting, Malkin said.

“The fish apparently rotted from the head down at the sheriff’s office,” said Malkin, describing Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel – a Democrat and leadership council member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 president campaign in Florida – as “feckless” and waging a “CYA campaign.”

“Nobody has been forced to answer for it, because again, the big bogey man is the NRA and it’s so much easier to demonize five million law-abiding gun owners than to point fingers at people in your own backyard,” Malkin said.

Racial and ethnic quotas in regards to school discipline may also have been a factor in the massacre, Malkin said.

“The link between the social justice school administrators who adopted those radical left-wing policies subsidized by federal tax dollars that have the aim and goal of eradicating any kind of disproportionate reporting actions on these campuses because too many Latino and black students were being reported. So what did they do instead? Report no one.

“It’s not a big leap to think that that attitude seeped into the Broward County deputies that were assigned to patrol the school and school resource office, as well. It just goes to show that political correctness always has bloody consequences. We knew that when it came to jihad. How many other school districts have adopted these same ‘conflict resolution’ policies that result in looking the other way at clear menaces?”

