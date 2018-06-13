Making world safe again: Trump declares end to N. Korean crisis, looks to Mideast

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2018

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on June 13.

“Everybody can feel much safer than the day I took office. Meeting with Kim Jong-Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!” Trump wrote just after returning to Washington from a historic summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Mideast peace team is reportedly finalizing its still-secret Israel-Palestinian peace plan and will visit the region next week to discuss deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip, The Associated Press reported.

“Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea,” Trump added. “President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer.”

In earlier tweets, Trump defended the summit amid criticism claiming it lacked specifics and fell short of the U.S. goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

“Great progress was made on the denuclearization of North Korea. Hostages are back home, will be getting the remains of our great heroes back to their families, no missiles shot, no research happening, sites closing,” Trump tweeted.

“The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families,” he added. “Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!”

Following the summit on the Singaporean resort island of Sentosa, Trump and Kim issued a joint statement in which the North Korean leader reaffirmed his commitment to the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Just as unlikely as as peace on the Korean peninsula is the Israel-Palestinian standoff. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt are scheduled to travel to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia next week.

The National Security Council said the men would discuss “the next stages of the peace effort” and get ideas from regional leaders about “remaining questions the White House peace team has.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments