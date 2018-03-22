Making America laugh again: President taunts his tormentors

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2018

Joe Biden would “go down fast and hard” in a physical confrontation, President Donald Trump said in response to the former vice president’s insistence that he would have “beat the hell” out of Trump if the two had been schoolmates.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” Trump tweeted on March 22.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” the president warned.

During a speech in Miami on March 21, the 75-year-old Biden said “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ ”

Biden, who is reportedly considering running for president in 2020, continued: “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’ ”

