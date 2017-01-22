‘Mad Dog’ Mattis makes his entrance

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2017

The Pentagon during the Trump administration will be “devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense,” Secretary of Defense Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis said on Jan. 20.

Mattis sent a letter to Department of Defense employees almost immediately after being sworn in.

“It’s good to be back and I’m grateful to serve alongside you as Secretary of Defense,” Mattis wrote. “Together with the Intelligence Community, we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation. We need only look to you, the uniformed and civilian members of the Department and your families, to see the fundamental unity of our country.

“You represent an America committed to the common good; an America that is never complacent about defending its freedoms; and America that remains a steady beacon of hope for all mankind.

“Every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. Recognizing that no nation is secure without friends, we will work with the State Department to strengthen our alliances.

“Further, we are devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, thereby earning the trust of Congress and the American people.

“I am confident you will do your part,” he concluded. “I pledge to you I’ll do my best as your Secretary.”

