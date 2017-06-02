Macron’s invitation to progressive Americans: Flee to France and ‘make our planet great again’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2017

American scientists, progressives and other “responsible citizens” have been invited by the French president to a “second homeland” in France after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on June 1 his administration’s rejection of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a video posted online, French President Emmanuel Macron said that while he respects Trump’s decision, it was a “mistake” for the U.S. to bail from the climate accord.

“Tonight, I wish to tell the United States: France believes in you. The world believes in you. I know that you are a great nation,” Macron said.

“Come and work here with us. To work together on concrete solutions for our kind, our environment. I can assure you France will not give up the fight.”

Macron said those who are skeptical of the Paris Agreement’s future that the accord “remains irreversible and will be implemented” by those nations still committed to it.

“Make our planet great again,” he concluded.

In a June 1 statement, the White House said Trump spoke not only with Macron, but other world leaders to explain his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

“He thanked all four leaders for holding frank, substantive discussions on this issue during his first months in office,” the statement read. The White House said Trump “reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment” and “noted America’s strong record in reducing emissions and leading the development of clean energy technology.”

Trump “reiterated that the United States under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth,” the statement added. “The leaders all agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation on environmental and other issues going forward.”

