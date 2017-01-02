Losers: How the Party of Jefferson became the ‘Party of Soros’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2017

Blinded by their desire to defeat George W. Bush’s re-election bid in 2004, Democrats allowed leftist billionaire George Soros to buy out their party, an analyst said.

Defeating Bush “is the central focus of my life,” Soros declared at the time. It was “a matter of life and death.”

Soros pumped $15 million into Democratic coffers in 2004. In 2016, he contributed $25 million to ensure a Hillary Clinton victory.

Soros lost both elections, and killed the Democratic Party in the process, Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, wrote for FrontPage Mag on Dec. 28.

Soros “didn’t manage to bring down Bush, but he helped buy the Democratic Party as a toy for his yowling dorm room of left-wing activists to play with.”

The Democrats “became a radical left-wing organization and unviable as a national political party,” Greenfield wrote. “The Party of Jefferson had become the Party of Soros. And only one of those was up on Mount Rushmore.”

As his influence grew, “a muddy river of cash from Soros and his pals flowed into the organizations of the left. Soros had helped turn Howard Dean, a Vermont politician once as obscure as this cycle’s radical Vermont Socialist, into a contender and a national figure. Dean didn’t get the nomination, but he did get to remake the DNC. (John) Podesta’s Center for American Progress swung the Democrats even further to the left. And it would be Podesta who helped bring Hillary down.”

The Democrats’ downfall is reflected in the fact that Republicans now control twice as many state legislative chambers as the Democrats. The GOP controls both legislative chambers and the governor’s mansion in 25 states.

“The Democrats have a solid lock on the West Coast and a narrow corridor of the Northeast, and little else,” Greenfield wrote. “The party has gone from holding national legislative majorities to becoming a marginal movement.”

Greenfield continued: “George Soros saw America in terms of its centers of economic and political power. He didn’t care about the vast stretches of small towns and villages, of the more modest cities that he might fly over in his jet but never visit, and the people who lived in them. Like so many globalists who believe that borders shouldn’t exist because the luxury hotels and airports they pass through are interchangeable, the parts of America that mattered to him were in the glittering left-wing bubble inhabited by his fellow elitists.”

As moderates were pushed out, liberals “celebrated the growing purity of the Democrats as a movement of the hard left,” Greenfield wrote, adding the left, “did not notice or care that it was no longer a political force outside a limited number of cities. It anticipated that voters would have no choice but to choose it over the ‘extremist’ Republicans.

“It proved to be very, very wrong.

“George Soros spent a fortune to turn a national party favorable to the left into an organization that has difficulty appealing to anyone not on the left. He wanted to control a country he did not understand. And, as the left so often does, he achieved his goals and in doing so destroyed them.”

