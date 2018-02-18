London Modest Fashion Week follows celebration of World Hijab Day in UK

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2018

Two weeks ago, women in several Muslim-majority nations burned their hijabs in solidarity with Iranian women who are risking imprisonment by casting off the compulsory head garment.

“We are fighting against the most visible symbol of oppression,” anti-hijab activist Masih Alinejad told Reuters on World Hijab Day, adding: “These women are saying, ‘It is enough – it is the 21st century and we want to be our true selves.’ ”

In London, meanwhile, many are celebrating the hijab.

Earlier this month, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom (FCO) “promoted the wearing of the Islamic veil amongst its London staff” during “World Hijab Day”, Breitbart reported.

And, this weekend, London Modest Fashion Week celebrated Britain’s “growing sharia-compliant fashion industry,” Breitbart reported.

Islamic fashion firm Haute Elan described the event it organized as an “exciting addition to the London fashion calendar” and “a celebration of style and global cultures.”

Haute Elan founder Romanna Bint-Abubaker said in 2017: “The fastest growing global consumer is at the moment the Muslim market. One in three people by 2030 will be a Muslim in the world – that’s a huge population.”

Modest Fashion Week also included a sharia legal clinic and zakat (religious tax) hub, according to Breitbart’s report.

Last year’s inaugural show was sponsored by the makeup brand Illamasqua which promised it would “never knowingly sell” its products to supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. This year, it is sponsored by the major American haircare brand TRESammé.

In promoting “World Hijab Day” on Feb. 1, the UK’s FCO, the British equivalent of the U.S. State Department, issued “free scarves” to those who chose to try it.

“The department of the British government also promoted the idea of ‘liberation’ when wearing the veil that Muslim women across the world have shunned as an antiquated, oppressive, religious tool,” Breitbart said.

In a social media post, the FCO said: “Would you like to try on a Hijab or learn why Muslim women wear the headscarf? Come along to our walk-in event. Free scarfs for all those that choose to wear it for the day or part of the day. Muslim women, along with followers of many other religions, choose to wear the Hijab. Many find liberation, respect and security through wearing it. #StrongInHijab. Join us for #WorldHijabDay.”

Breitbart noted that: “Retailers have been embracing the ‘Muslim market’ with British department store chain House of Fraser launching “sporty hijabs” in 2015, high street leader Marks & Spencerselling the sharia-approved swimwear the burkini in 2016, and major retailer Debenhams adding Islamic headscarves and other ‘modest-wear’ to their ladies’ fashion line in 2017.”

“The cosmetic industry has also reorientated its market focus towards Muslims when L’Oréal Paris UK hired the Instagram personality Amena Khan, who covers her hair completely with a hijab, to headline an ad campaign for hair care products in January. Khan later stepped down after anti-Israel posts from her Twitter account surfaced.”

