London called ‘s—hole’: Protesters try citizen’s arrest on mayor during speech

January 14, 2018

A speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan to the socialist Fabian Society was interrupted by a group of protesters who attempted to subject the mayor to a citizen’s arrest.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re here today to make a non-violent, peaceful citizen’s arrest,” said a man who opened the Jan. 13 protest by standing up and reading a statement, according to Sky News.

The protesters declared: “We stand under common law jurisdiction. If you touch us, you’ll be done for common assault. Please stand back, do not touch us.”

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam called out the mayor in an interview with Sky News which has gone viral, saying: “To borrow a phrase from Donald Trump, London’s turning into a shithole under Sadiq Khan.”

Khan in March 2017 declared that London is “the safest global city in the world, and one of the safest cities in the world.”

The latest crime statistics, however, show youth homicides are up by 70 percent. Total homicides are up by 27.1 percent, serious youth violence 19 percent, robbery 33.4 percent, and burglaries 18.7 percent.

Analysts say the spike in crime was precipitated in large part by Khan’s diverting of resources into projects such as his online hate crime hub, and his determination to “do everything in my power to cut stop and search” by police, which the mayor said was used disproportionately against ethnic minorities.

Following a surge in knife crime and London being crowned the world’s acid attack capital, Khan changed course on stop and search and now seeks to use it “significantly.”

Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, also recently admitted that around 200 former Islamic State (ISIS) fighters are at large in London, and that most are not being monitored.

The protestors at Khan’s speech also accused the Fabian Society, which was hosting the mayor, of “subverting” the constitution.

The Fabian Society, which is committed to achieving a classless, socialist state, was founded in the 1880s and all of the UK’s Labour prime ministers have been members.

One of the society’s most famous members, playwright George Bernard Shaw, once said that, as socialists, the movement had “nothing to do with liberty,” and that democracy was “incompatible with socialism.” He also described Soviet dictator Vladimir Lenin as the “greatest statesman of Europe,” and called his successor Josef Stalin “a good Fabian.”

Breitbart News noted that “Leading Fabians Sidney and Beatrice Webb, too, who are often praised in left-wing circles for laying the groundwork for the modern welfare state, were also Soviet apologists, and dismissed reports of the mass starvation of millions of Ukrainians as fantasy when it was exposed by Welsh journalist Gareth Jones.”

Khan’s speech on Jan. 13 was delayed by some 15 minutes before the protesters were removed, after which the mayor referred to them as “very stable geniuses” – a reference to one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tweets.

The protesters seemed unperturbed, telling reporters they were “heading to the pub.”

