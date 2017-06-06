London Bridge terrorist starred in BBC documentary ‘The Jihadis Next Door’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2017

One of the terrorists responsible for the London Bridge attack was known to authorities and had appeared in a 2016 BBC documentary titled “The Jihadis Next Door”.

Khuram Shazad Butt, who neighbors say was the terrorist who wore the fake suicide vest during the vehicle and stabbing attack, was shown on the BBC in a scene that involved him praying with peers in front of a black flag.

“They are shown being confronted by police, and according to the documentary, were detained for an hour and were released without any charges,” ABC News reported on June 5.

Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, were both shot and killed by police after plowing into victims with a vehicle and stabbing others.

Both terrorists were said to be followers of British radical cleric Anjem Choudary, who wrote an op-ed for USA Today in January 2015 in which he insisted free speech is not permitted in Islam.

“Contrary to popular misconception, Islam does not mean peace but rather means submission to the commands of Allah alone,” the cleric wrote. “Therefore, Muslims do not believe in the concept of freedom of expression, as their speech and actions are determined by divine revelation and not based on people’s desires.”

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the British government to cancel a planned state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said in a June 5 interview on Channel 4 News.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”

