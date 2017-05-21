Limbaugh: Where are the Republicans? ‘It’s because of Trump we don’t have Hillary Clinton’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2017

With Democrats and the media “out there howling like wolves” over President Donald Trump and Russia and talk of impeachment, Rush Limbaugh asked “where are the Republicans?”

“They’re making no effort to defend the president. The president, as I’ve been maintaining, all he’s got is you. You people that voted for him. And don’t think for a moment that McCain is not behind a lot of this that’s going on,” Limbaugh said on his May 17 radio show.

“You know, McCain’s had his nose out of joint (and it’s understandable) ever since Trump said he didn’t respect people that got caught. He didn’t like generals and military… He didn’t respect them… If you don’t get caught by the enemy, Trump likes you more. I think McCain has been seething since day two of the Trump campaign. Don’t forget, it was McCain that was intimately, directly involved in that fake Trump dossier, the golden showers dossier, remember that?”

McCain and others “tried to pass this off as real,” Limbaugh said. “The media’s been trying to pass it off as real.

“This is the thing that BuzzFeed published in toto, and there’s no evidence for any of it. So where are the Republicans? The Republicans are part of the establishment that Trump took on. Mitch McConnell’s been out there saying that he wants less drama so that Congress can get its work done. Meaning, Trump’s gotta go, Trump’s gotta shape up, Trump’s gotta stop causing all this drama. But the drama’s being produced by the media, and it’s an onslaught. It’s unhinged journalistic rage that will not end. It will not stop for five seconds.”

Limbaugh continued: “Make book: At 5:30 every day there’s now a new bombshell. It’s at 5:30, just in time for the evening news, but too late for the Trump team to mount any kind of defense before the evening news.”

So where are the Republicans? The president “doesn’t have a lot of help here. I know why. They don’t like him much more than the Democrats do. Problem is, they wouldn’t be in power without him. They wouldn’t have their majorities without him. Well, the House might, but it wouldn’t be nearly as big. The Senate clearly wouldn’t. The Democrats wouldn’t be as weak politically, electorally as they are without Donald Trump.

“Some gratitude, you would think? And then got McCain out there. He’s along with all those Never Trumpers. I could name names, but I don’t want to give ’em any more recognition than they already have.





“They’re all so-called conservatives. They’re not conservative, but they think they define it, and they think they’re the leaders of the conservative movement. But their balls are so tiny, they don’t even need to wear jockstraps when they run out to jog. They still refuse to give Trump even a smidgen of support for the cause that they believe in because they think Trump’s subverting conservatism. Trump didn’t subvert conservatism. Trump just came in and filled a void.”

Trump’s popularity “rubbed these people’s nose out of joint,” Limbaugh said. “You think that doesn’t bother McCain, either, Trump’s popularity? So you got all these whiners who find Trump to be problematic. All these whiners who say Trump’s short here and he’s not smart enough there and he’s causing us too much embarrassment over there and Trump’s making us look like fools and Trump’s just such a pig.

“It’s because of Trump we don’t have Hillary Clinton. It’s not because of McConnell. It’s not because of McCain that we don’t have Hillary. It’s because of Trump that we’ve got a great replacement for Scalia on the Supreme Court. McConnell does get some credit there for stonewalling Merrick Garland. I’m not trying to shortchange anybody here.

“This idea of impeachment ought to not even appear on the page. It ought to be so impossible because the Republicans ought not want to get anywhere near it, but all they’ve gotta do is say Nixon and Watergate. That was as profoundly embarrassing for the Republicans as Goldwater’s defeat in 1960 was.”

