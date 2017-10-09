Limbaugh: Steve Bannon is ‘taking over the role of the Republican Party’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2017

In battling the establishment and its “lobbyist buddies” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is “taking over the role of the Republican Party,” Rush Limbaugh said.

“The Republican Party is obviously not with [President] Trump on balance – you have some in the House who are – but the Republican Party on balance is not with Trump.”

Limbaugh went on to argue that “Some people make an argument that there really isn’t a Republican Party left. … [T]he party used to be known for one, two, or three very serious things, they’re not anymore. When the Republican Party joins the Democratic Party on things like amnesty for illegal immigrants – that’s not the Republican Party. The Republican Party ceases to exist in the area of immigration, for example.”

The radio host said that Bannon and his allies are trying to keep the identity of the Grand Old Party alive as congressional Republicans continually join with Democrats on “issue after issue.”

“The Republican party is the fundraising arm of the House and the Senate and their lobbyist buddies — that’s who Bannon is running against,” Limbaugh said last week. “They’re running against the Republican establishment is what’s going on and, in the process, becoming the Republican Party.”

Bannon “is slowly but surely taking over the role of the Republican Party, and people joining Bannon are [doing the same],” Limbaugh said.

The GOP establishment was dealt a serious blow last month when Bannon-backed candidate Roy Moore defeated establishment-backed Sen. Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate primary. Strange outspent Moore by as much as 10-1.

Moore’s victory has given the “America First” crowd fresh hope that conservative candidates supported by Bannon’s team could pose a serious threat to establishment candidates in 2018.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments