Limbaugh: Soros-funded Democrats quietly winning nationwide at grassroots level

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2018

Leftist billionaire George Soros is “trying and succeeding” in his effort to get Democrats elected at every level of government – and it is being done “under the radar,” radio host Rush Limbaugh noted.

“Something very quietly is happening out there. It’s not being touted, and it’s a little bothersome that it isn’t being touted,” Limbaugh said during his Feb. 14 broadcast. “The Democrats are showing remarkable discipline here in not touting what is very quietly happening out there. And what is very quietly happening out there is that the Democrats are winning elections. They have recently begun to win elections. They are winning special elections. They are winning local and state elections.”

And, Limbaugh said, the Democrats are “not shouting about it. They’re not being loud and boisterous and celebratory at all. … The Democrats and the Drive-Bys are not doing their Tarzan routine of pounding their chest and saying, ‘Look at us.’ It’s happening under the radar.”

Limbaugh continued: “The Democrat voter base, the, quote, unquote, resistance voter base, it is very motivated. They are fueled by raw hatred combined with paranoid disappointment and inexplicable rage. And these very motivated, fueled-by-hatred, filled-with-rage Democrat voters are getting a ton of money to help them in local campaigns.

“And it’s not being reported much because they’re trying to keep this on the down low, for the very reason that it’s happening; you don’t know, except those of you who live and are voting in these elections and you know the results, but outside the precinct, per se, there’s hardly any news about this. And even when there is, it’s not reflected as important. It’s just being reported as perfunctory and it’s just another news story today. A Democrat won an election, flipped a Republican seat, and they let it go.”

Limbaugh continued: “There is no way under the sun the Democrats ought to be winning a single election, with the economy alone, with the tax cuts alone, there is no reason for the Democrats to be winning any elections. And yet they are all of a sudden. Through most of last year they were losing elections left and right just like we were from 2010 on.

“This is a massive and it’s apparently, to date, a very successful grassroots effort that is being funded by George Soros, primarily, but there are others. This I think, if you want to know the truth, is Russian meddling. Russian socialist worldwide meddling.”

The Russians, Limbaugh noted, “have succeeded in taking over I don’t know how many faculty lounges at major American institutions of so-called higher learning. These are avowed socialists, proudly public about it.

“You go on to any college campus, ask the students, the Millennials, 70 percent proudly say they’re socialist. They don’t know what it means. They haven’t been taught the actual definition of socialism. To them, socialism is simply everybody caring about everybody and everybody being treated equally with no discrimination and total sustainability. That’s what it is to them. And of course the government’s the giant referee making sure that people mistreated are taken care of and the people doing the mistreating are punished.

“But economically they haven’t the slightest idea what it means. And this effort is not new, and it is being funded here by George Soros and many others. I can’t conclusively prove that there’s election fraud or cheating going on, but with these people involved and with the socialist intervention here – and make no mistake, the Soviet Union did its level best to influence life in America. In every walk, every school, every church, the attack, the assault on religion in this country today has roots in communism.”

From 2015 to 2017, Soros spent more than $9 million on local [district attorney] races around the country, reports have noted.

“This is good, old-fashioned grassroots all politics is local politicking,” Limbaugh said. “This is election insurance. You get your buddies on the courts and in the criminal justice system and that’s insurance against losing elections.”

If Soros is “trying and succeeding” in local district attorney races, Limbaugh noted, “Can you imagine what he’s doing in congressional races and statewide legislative raises?”

