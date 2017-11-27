Limbaugh: Roy Moore not in the same league with liberal Democrat ‘absolute perverts’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2017

The creepy roster of pervs from the media, politics and entertainment seems to grow by the day “and the vast majority of them happen to be liberal Democrats,” Rush Limbaugh noted.

“You know, folks, I realize I’m America’s Real Anchorman and America’s Truth Detector, but I gotta tell you, I’m starting to feel like I work for Peephole magazine. Not People, Peephole, Peephole, Tattle, or whatever. What a bunch of absolute perverts!” Limbaugh said on his Nov. 21 radio broadcast.

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore “is not even in the same league, folks, as these guys. (Harvey) Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Bill Clinton, Louis C.K., John Conyers, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Tambor … not a conservative among them.”

Limbaugh continued: “Okay, we’ll put Roy Moore on the list, but I’m telling you Roy Moore can’t compete with these people. . . And now, Al Franken …”

The dam broke with the revelations of Weinstein’s behavior because the media, Limbaugh said, “is more protective of the Democrats, especially the Clintons, than they are of Hollywood people. Even Hollywood people that are major donors, even Hollywood people that are major bundlers and fundraisers, at all costs it was protect the Democrats.”

Limbaugh continued: “You know, pointing out the endless hypocrisies of the left is tiresome. But I’ll tell you what, it’s these hypocrisies that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s defeat, because people have begun to see through this utter and totally contrived phoniness. ….

“These are the people that publicly proclaim their love and respect for women and their support for womens’ and feminist causes and issues, and yet look at how they treat women. And these are the people who run around and accuse everybody else, like us, of engaging in a War on Women. And you won’t find any of us on this list. And, believe me, if there were people to be on this list, they would be there by now. The Drive-Bys would have ferreted them out.”

Charlie Rose, Limbaugh noted, “is quintessential establishment, he is quintessentially protected, he is almost the definition of what a real man is in liberalism, faux intellectual, as many of these people are. They pass themselves off as highly educated, very deep intellectuals, and they’re nothing more than surface scammers. They’re elites, by their own definition, by their own proclamation. They live in their beautiful bubbles here segregated from the reality of life for everybody else, full of beautiful people who think they are wonderful. They give each other tons of awards, especially when they get in trouble. When they get in trouble, they create new awards to start handing out to each other.”

Charlie Rose “should just say ‘Hey, I like women. I went too far with ’em. I like women, though. I know in New York, that’s not cool, but I do!’ No, instead we get, ‘I really thought they liked me too. I thought it was mutual. Everything I’ve done has been to help women working for me advance their careers.’ What caca.”

“All of this is going on while they attempt to portray the way they think and the way they live and their own behavior as normal, as reflective of the hip culture of America. And it isn’t, and they are not.

“These are the people who fund and protect Planned Parenthood, who butcher and sell off the organs of the unborn for a profit. And they are the elites. They are a cut above. They are the special people. They preach to us about the danger we pose, the threat we constitute. And to cover these people anymore, you do, you have to feel like you’re working at Peephole magazine in addition to everything else.”

