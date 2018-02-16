Limbaugh: FBI too busy with Steele dossier to investigate Florida shooter

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2018

The FBI confirmed that in 2017 it had received information on a YouTube comment made by someone named Nikolas Cruz. The comment said: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Rush Limbaugh noted on his Feb. 15 radio broadcast that: “The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comment.”

“But, folks,” Limbaugh said, “we need to back off the FBI here just a little bit.”

“The FBI is really busy right now … they’re still trying to corroborate the Steele dossier. And that’s a worldwide effort. So the FBI has spread its resources here very, very thin, and we’ve gotta keep that in mind.”

Limbaugh added: “Folks, if you’re thinking about committing a crime and you want to evade capture, make sure you have no connection to the Trump dossier, and your odds of getting away with it are vastly enhanced, I would think. I’m saying that a bit in jest. But folks, look, they knew and they weren’t able to find the guy. They’ve been looking for two years for evidence to corroborate the Steele dossier, and they haven’t found anything there.”

