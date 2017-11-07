Lenin abides: On the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution, his statues are still everywhere

The Soviet Union is gone and its founding ideology discredited. But the atheistic and materialistic mindset endures as do a remarkable collection of Vladimir Lenin statues in every corner of the world.

Lenin’s statue overlooks the Arctic wilderness from a Russian mining community in Svalbard, Norway. / Tass
A statue of Lenin overlooks Kyrgyz Muslims praying in central Bishkek. / Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP

 

Lenin’s glare is frozen in the concrete of a dam in Talas, Kyrgyzstan. / Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
Iconic and ironic cool in a Ulan Bator, Mongolia pool hall.

