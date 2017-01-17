Left goes all out in campaign to sabotage Trump’s inauguration

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2017

Paying agitators to cause trouble. Setting off stinkbombs in the ventilation systems of buildings. The Left is intent on doing anything within the realm of possibility to disrupt the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Various law enforcement and intelligence agencies have estimated that up to 900,000 people will attend the inauguration.

“We know of 99 different organizations that intend to demonstrate in one form or another at the inauguration,” Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson said.

Those groups, including Occupy Inauguration and the DisruptJ20 coalition, are calling on agitators to participate in demonstrations aimed at disrupting the inaugural ceremony and parade, as well as balls and festivities pegged to the celebration.

Meanwhile, Project Veritas released a new video showing a group known as the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition planning criminal activities to disrupt Trump’s inauguration.

A Project Veritas journalist was invited by email to a DC Anti-Fascist Coalition meeting, which took place at a residence in Washington D.C. The discussion centered around disrupting the “Deploraball”, a large pro-Trump event at the National Press Club in D.C. scheduled the night before the inauguration.

“It would be really something if we could stop them from having the Deploraball at all,” one activist says in the video.

The DC Anti-fascist coalition members present were Luke Kuhm, “Scott Green”, Colin Dunn, and Casey Webber.

“If you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it is closing…” says Luke Kuhm. “And this stuff is like very efficient, it’s very very smelly and it lasts a long time. A little bit goes a long way,” Scott Green explained.

They continued to discuss how to get butyric acid into the ventilation of the building and other ways to stop the event. Besides using butyric acid, the group considered activating sprinklers or setting off fire alarms in hopes of forcing the guests outside of the building where they would be confronted by protesters.

Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy said the threat environment for this inauguration and the campaign that led up to it is “different” from previous ones.

“I think people today are willing to do things they may not have been willing to do in the past,” Clancy said.

He cited several episodes that took place during the campaign, “where people jumped over those bike racks or security zones into our buffer. In the past, it was very rare for somebody to do that. Today, in this past campaign, people were willing to do it.”

Clancy was quick to point out, without saying how, that Secret Service agents know what to do when it happens.

“The bigger threat is probably coming from anti-government/anarchist groups who are likely to try and disrupt the inauguration, and may engage in violence to do so,” said Mike Maness, director of Trapwire.

Maness says, however, “From what we have seen the security measures and first-responder preparations have been excellent for the event.”

