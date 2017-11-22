Lebanon’s Hariri returns to Beirut 3 weeks after resigning in Riyadh

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2017

Prime Minister Saad Hariri returned to Lebanon on Nov. 21, after resigning his post while in Saudi Arabia.

Hariri was in Riyadh on Nov. 4 when he resigned in a televised address. He remained in the country for two weeks before making brief trips to Abu Dhabi, Paris, and Cairo.

When he announced his resignation, Hariri accused Iran and its Lebanese terror proxy Hizbullah of destabilizing his country.

Hariri had promised he would return to Lebanon in time to mark its 47th Independence Day on Nov. 22.

Before arriving in Lebanon, he traveled to Cairo to visit Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Sisi, whom he thanked for his support for Lebanon.

Hours later, Hariri flew from Cairo to Larnaca in Cyprus where he met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

After a brief visit he flew on to Beirut, where he was expected to take part in the independence day military parade and the customary reception at the presidential palace.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has yet to accept Hariri’s resignation, insisting that he present it in person once back in the Lebanese capital.

