Lawyer says Mueller illegally obtained Trump transition emails

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller illegally obtained emails related to President Donald Trump’s transition to the White House, a lawyer from Trump’s transition team said.

Mueller’s acquisition of the emails violated attorney-client privilege and the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, lawyer Kory Langhofer said.

Mueller and his team acquired thousands of emails sent and received by members of the Trump for America (TFA) transition group from the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency charged with safekeeping all transition materials.

Langhofer, in a letter sent to Congressional oversight committees, said GSA staff “unlawfully produced TFA’s private materials, including privileged communications, to the special counsel’s office.”

The emails were not GSA’s to give away, according to Langhofer.

Peter Carr, a lawyer with the Mueller investigation, responded to the allegations by saying: “When we have obtained emails in the course of our ongoing criminal investigation, we have secured either the account owner’s consent or appropriate criminal process.”

Rumors that Mueller would be fired, some saying it may even occur before Christmas, are not true, Trump lawyer Ty Cobb said.

“As the White House has repeatedly and emphatically said for months, there is no consideration at the White House of terminating the special counsel,” Cobb told Politico.

