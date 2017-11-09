Landscaping? Neighbors call claim by Rand Paul’s attacker ‘unfounded’, ‘erroneous’, ‘wrong on so many levels’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2017

Several neighbors in the Bowling Green, Kentucky gated community Sen. Rand Paul lives and was attacked in say the Pauls are a friendly family who keep their property well-groomed.

“The Paul’s landscaping looks just like everyone’s place in Rivergreen. Wish I could get him to cut my lawn,” neighbor Robert Warner told the Washington Examiner. “As a friend, neighbor and senator, Rand has been first class in every way. What I find amazing is the fact that he cuts his own grass. Our neighborhood is fortunate that the Paul’s live here.”

Rene Boucher, the man accused of attacking the senator, had claimed he did so after an argument with Paul over yard clippings. Though Boucher had made several anti-Republican social media posts, his attorney said politics had nothing to do with the incident.

“The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary,” neighbor Travis Creed told the Examiner.

Paul suffered six broken ribs in the attack.

Creed added, “Speculation regarding Boucher’s motive has led to an unfair characterization of the Pauls and their home. The Pauls are and always have been great neighbors and friends. They take pride in their property and maintain it accordingly. Rand has enjoyed working on and maintaining his lawn for as long as I have known him.”

Another neighbor, Dan Renshaw, told the Examiner: “This episode is so wrong on so many levels, to be absolutely blindsided and attacked while mowing one’s lawn. I can’t imagine being in my yard pulling weeds or mowing and being totally attacked by anyone, much less my neighbor? It’s hard to believe he was out of jail the next morning on a $7,500 bail.”

Renshaw noted that the attack wasn’t on any neighbor, but a U.S. senator. “What kind of individual does this? It’s scary when it hits this close to home, to friends or neighbors.”

In social media postings, Boucher was aggressively anti-Trump and anti-GOP. He called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and urged Russia investigator Robert Mueller to “fry Trump’s gonads.”

Captured screen grabs of Rene Boucher’s Facebook page provided to Secrets and taken down since the attack also show that Boucher was a fan of the #NeverTrump faction.

