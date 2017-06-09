Kim Kardashian on guns: My bodyguards should have them, you probably shouldn’t

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2017

Another celebrity is saying that her personal protection is more important than that of peons who aren’t rich & famous.

Kim Kardashian demands that her personal security detail be able to carry guns, but believes it should be extremely hard, if not impossible, for the average American to get a firearm.

Kardashian wrote on her website:

“I’m not against guns and I’m not against people owning guns … I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security. All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence.”

The reality star’s message “is crystal clear,” David Hookstead wrote for The Daily Caller on June 7. “Rich and famous people should have the right to use guns to defend themselves, but it should be insanely hard for everybody else to get their hands on firearms.”

The idea that those “convicted of a misdemeanor, which could be as simple as a parking ticket, or people at a ‘higher risk of committing gun violence’ is not a form of extreme gun control is lunacy,” Hookstead wrote.

“If the government can ban weapons from people who haven’t done anything but qualify as a ‘higher risk,’ the government can ban guns for anybody whenever it likes.

“The message from Kardashian and those in Hollywood is simple: the lives of the wealthy are worth defending and the lives of everybody else in America are not worth defending.”

