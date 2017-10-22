Kim Jong-Un warns U.S. ally to keep distance from ‘reckless’ Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2017

North Korea cautioned Australia against backing the “reckless moves” of U.S. President Donald Trump.

A letter from North Korea’s Foreign Affairs Committee sent to Australia’s embassy in Indonesia urges the U.S. ally and other nations to “discharge their due mission and duty in realizing the desire of mankind for international justice and peace with sharp vigilance against the heinous and reckless moves of the Trump administration trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.”

The letter also said that “If Trump thinks that he would bring the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], a nuclear power, to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance.”

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called North Korea’s letter “unprecedented.”

Bishop and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull say they believe the letter shows sanctions against the North are working.

“No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea,” Trump said.

