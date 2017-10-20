Kim Jong-Un, Morning Joe team up on Trump-is-insane narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2017

A North Korean military official apparently came to the conclusion from watching MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that U.S. President Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

The North Korean lieutenant colonel recounted to NBC News foreign correspondent Keir Simmons on Oct. 19 that military officials in Pyongyang watch “Morning Joe” specifically for reports and discussions about their country, The Hill reported.

The lieutenant colonel “quite plainly said he believes President Trump is mentally ill,” Simmons said in a segment on “Morning Joe” with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“And he was unequivocal in saying that he believes North Korea could win a war with America.”

The lieutenant colonel also said “he believes that North Korea and the North Koreans could survive” a nuclear attack from the U.S.

“And Joe, a couple of things that come to mind here. First of all, they’re saying what a lot of people are thinking, that the president is mentally ill,” Brzezinski said after Simmons signed off. “It’s considered inappropriate to say.”

“I was going to say, Mika, you’ve got a mind-meld with some people in North Korea,” Scarborough said.

Brzezinski responded by saying there was “a lot lacking from [Trump’s] personality” and that “there is no way President Trump has the intellectual capacity to even understand what we are doing” in missions like the one in Niger.

“I think we are in a very dangerous place,” Brzezinski said. “I think the president is a very dangerous man because of his lackings.”

