Key unanswered questions about Las Vegas massacre challenge emerging media narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2017

The American people deserve to know what really took place in Las Vegas – and the major media is not telling them, says a conservative writer in Idaho.

“According to the mainstream media, a 64-year-old retired accountant with a flabby physique that had no military training whatsoever and that wasn’t very experienced with guns was able to pull the whole thing off all by himself,” Michael Snyder, A Republican candidate for congress in Idaho, noted on The Economic Collapse blog.

“We are being told that (Stephen) Paddock was a ‘lone wolf’ that didn’t have any ties to terror groups, and since he is now dead nobody is ever going to be able to interrogate him.”

Snyder listed several unanswered questions about the Las Vegas shooting “that the mainstream media does not want to talk about”:

1. Were there additional shooters? A taxi driver reportedly captured video of an automatic weapon being fired out of a lower level window. A video from another angle and brief footage captured by Dan Bilzerian also seem to confirm that automatic gunfire was coming from a floor much lower than the 32nd floor room that Paddock was located on. (Video)

2. Why were law enforcement authorities discussing “another suspect on the fourth floor,” and why isn’t the mainstream media talking about this?

3. Natural News made this point: “Far from what the firearms-illiterate media claims, these are not systems that any Joe off the street can just pick up and use to effortlessly mow down 500 people. Running these systems requires extensive training, experience and stamina. It is physically impossible for a guy like Stephen Paddock to operate such a system in the sustained, effective manner that we witnessed, especially when shooting from an elevated position which throws off all the ranging of the weapon system. Far from being a Navy Seal, Stephen Paddock is a retired accountant senior citizen with a gambling problem and a flabby physique. The only way he could have carried out this shooting is if he were transformed into a human superweapon through a magic wand.”

4. Why was one woman telling people in the crowd that they were all going to die 45 minutes before the attack?

5. Was Paddock on antidepressants like so many other mass killers in the past have been?

6. Why was ISIS so eager to take responsibility for this attack, and why was the FBI so quick to dismiss that connection?

7. Why were nearly all of the exits out of the concert venue completely blocked? In essence, the concert trapped the people, preventing them from escaping, and denying them the ability to seek cover. From there, sustained, full-auto gunfire is almost impossible to survive. From Fox News, a caller named Russell Bleck, who survived the shooting, said live on air, “There were ten-foot walls blocking us in. We couldn’t escape. It was just a massacre. We had nowhere to go.”

8. Why was a country music festival chosen as the target? Was the goal to kill as many Trump supporters and other conservatives as possible? And is there evidence that Paddock was connected to Antifa in any way?

Snyder said there was no doubt Paddock was involved. “But he did not act alone, and the mainstream media is doing the public a great disservice by ignoring all of the evidence that this was not just a ‘lone wolf’ operation.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments