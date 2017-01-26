Key Democrats missed women’s march to brainstorm with this guy

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2017

Missing among the some 500,000 in attendance during the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 were a number of key Democrats.

Those leaders of a battered party that is clearly looking for direction, including all but one of the candidates seeking to head the Democratic National Committee, were at a conference in south Florida hosted by liberal operative David Brock.

Related: Memo: ‘Nonstop’ campaign to impeach Trump ‘has already begun’, Jan. 23, 2017

Brock, founder of the media watchdog Media Matters for America and liberal super PACs American Bridge and Correct the Record, has volunteered himself to lead the reconstruction of the party, vowing to “kick Donald Trump’s ass,” The Daily Beast reported on Jan. 26.

Brock takes full credit for demonizing Trump: “The organizations I created were supposed to be there for the long haul and outlast a Hillary Clinton presidency,” Brock said. “So it’s not about me and it’s not about her… And I believe American Bridge accomplished its mission 100 percent in defining Trump negatively… [It’s part of the reason] why Trump took office as the most unpopular president in the history of polling.”

According to the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Jan. 26, 59 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while 41 percent disapprove.

Two sources told The Daily Beast that Brock and his team reached out to former Clinton campaign officials in recent months, asking them to join Brock’s new anti-Trump “war room.” All, however, declined the offer because “no one wants anything to do with him,” one source said.

“He has a tendency to overstate his level of impact and importance,” a former operative of one of Brock’s organizations said. “There is a sense [in Brock’s own groups] that he cares less about progressive policies and moving the ball forward, and is actually more focused on stroking his ego.”

Brock is unfazed by the criticism.

“People are free to question my motives, but it should be pretty clear by now that the groups that I’ve created are committed to a more progressive America,” Brock told The Daily Beast in a phone interview on Jan. 25. “I’m interested in building third-party organizational capacity to resist and oppose Donald Trump. I think that should be everybody’s goal on the left, to destroy Donald Trump, not to destroy each other.”

A senior aide to Clinton’s 2016 campaign, who asked The Daily Beast not to be named because the ex-staffer did “not want to deal with Brock’s bullshit,” described Brock and his organizations in 2016 as “useless — you might as well have thrown those [tens of] millions of dollars down a well, and then set the well on fire.”

“I don’t think David Brock has been helpful to the party to date, and I don’t think he will be a big part of its future,” a former senior Clinton campaign official said. “And it’s surprising that many other people don’t see it that way.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments