Jordan’s king thanks Trump for help in ‘containing’ Temple Mount crisis

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2017

Jordan’s King Abdullah II expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for the U.S. administration’s “active engagement” in “containing” the Temple Mount crisis.

Muslims returned to pray at the Temple Mount on July 27 after nearly two weeks of boycotting prayers at the holy site, the Jerusalem Post reported.

On July 27, King Abdullah tweeted: “Appreciate @ POTUS, US administration active engagement to defuse Al Haram Al Sharif crisis. Coordination remains key to avoid further crises.”

Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and King Abdullah spoke by phone last weekend “as the crisis was at its peak,” the Jerusalem Post report said.

Israel “was standing its ground on the implementation of new security measures on the holy plateau, as riots were raging in the streets and spreading to Arab capitals. Those measures have since been rescinded.”

In a phone discussion on July 28, Abdullah thanked Trump for “the important role that the U.S. administration played to help contain the Aksa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif crisis.”

“His Majesty also stressed the importance of intensifying coordination to avoid the recurrence of such crises and preserve the historical and legal status quo at al-Aksa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif,” a Jordanian government statement said.

The White House press office released a statement saying that Trump and Abdullah “were encouraged by the efforts taken to de-escalate tensions and by the progress that has been made. They pledged to continue to stay in close communication. President Trump also emphasized Jordan’s important role in regional security.”

The holy city and the Palestinian issue are top priorities for Jordan, the king told reporters on July 29. Jordan has a historical, political and legal role to play in stopping the “Judaization of holy sites,” Abdullah said, according to the Jordan News Agency.

During Abdullah’s visit to the White House in April, the king told Trump: “I am very delighted for your vision and holistic approach to all the challenges in the region. There is a lot of responsibility for all of us in the international community to support the president of the United States and the American people to bring brighter days to all of us.”

