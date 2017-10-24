Jimmy Carter, honestly: ‘I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2017

In May, President Donald Trump said that “no politician in history” has been treated “worse or more unfairly” by the media.

What did one-termer Jimmy Carter have to say about that?

The 93-year-old ex-president agreed with Trump.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

Carter also said he would like Trump to delegate him for a diplomatic mission to North Korea to discuss its nuclear weapons program.

What’s there to talk about?

North Korean officials and CIA Director Mike Pompeo are on the record acknowledging that North Korea is not likely to surrender its nuclear arsenal. Furthermore, critics credit Carter himself with expediting that program which has created an international crisis that show no signs of abating.

Carter told the Times he had discussed the North Korea issue with national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” Carter said.

In the interview with Dowd, Carter also admitted that he and his wife Rosalynn “voted for (Bernie) Sanders” in the primary and said “I don’t think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did changed enough votes, or any votes.”

Carter’s, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, have all in the past chafed at Carter’s various comments on the issues of the day.

Carter complained that Obama never sought his advice, and he told the Times he still doesn’t have Obama’s email address.

