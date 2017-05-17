Jihad Watch director says he was poisoned by Iceland leftist

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2017

The director of Jihad Watch, who is known for detailing the role of Islamic theology in global terrorism, said he was poisoned by an Iceland leftist after delivering a speech in Reykjavik.

Robert Spencer, who has led seminars on Islam and jihad for the FBI and the United States Central Command, said the alleged assailant had recognized him in a restaurant where he had gone after the conclusion of his speech.

“It happened after the event, when my security chief, the organizers of the event, and Jihad Watch writer Christine Williams, who had also been invited to speak, went with me to a local restaurant to celebrate the success of the evening,” Spencer wrote for Frontpage Mag on May 16.

“At this crowded Reykjavik establishment, I was quickly recognized. A young Icelander called me by name, shook my hand, and said he was a big fan. Shortly after that, another citizen of that famously genteel and courteous land also called me by name, shook my hand, and said ‘F**k you.’ ”

Spencer continued: “We took that marvelous Icelandic greeting as a cue to leave. But the damage had already been done. About fifteen minutes later, when I got back in my hotel room, I began to feel numbness in my face, hands, and feet. I began trembling and vomiting. My heart was racing dangerously. I spent the night in a Reykjavik hospital.

“What had happened quickly became clear, and was soon confirmed by a hospital test: one of these local Icelanders who had approached me (probably the one who said he was a big fan, as he was much closer to me than the ‘F**k you’ guy) had dropped drugs into my drink. I wasn’t and am not on any other medication, and so there wasn’t any other explanation of how these things had gotten into my bloodstream.”

Spencer, along with directing Jihad Watch, a program of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, is author of the New York Times bestsellers “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades)” and “The Truth About Muhammad”. His latest book is “The Complete Infidel’s Guide to Iran”.

The most likely scenario in Iceland, Spencer says, is that “whoever drugged me, heard that a notorious ‘racist’ was coming to Reykjavik, by chance saw me in the restaurant, and decided to teach me a lesson with some of the illegal drugs that are as plentiful in Reykjavik as they are anywhere else.”

“Every story about my visit,” he wrote, “had the same elements: the notice that the [Southern Poverty Law Center] claims that I purvey ‘hate speech,’ which is a subjective judgment used to shut down dissent from the establishment line; the fact that I am banned from Britain, with no mention of the key detail that I was banned for saying that Islam has doctrines of violence (which is like being banned for saying water is wet) and for the crime of supporting Israel; and the false claim that I incited the Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik to kill (in reality, I’m no more responsible for Breivik’s murders than the Beatles are for Charles Manson’s). After the event, one article even featured a big photo of Breivik, but quoted nary a thing I said that evening.”

Spencer says it’s clear that “jihad and Islamization are not subjects that Icelandic politicians and media opinion-makers want Icelanders to discuss.”

The lesson learned from his trip to Iceland, he says, is “media demonization of those who dissent from the leftist line is direct incitement to violence.”

“By portraying me and others who raise legitimate questions about jihad terror and Shariah oppression as racist, bigoted Islamophobes, without allowing us a fair hearing, the media in Iceland and elsewhere in the West is actively endangering those who dare to dissent.”

