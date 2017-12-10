Jerusalem: Trump action followed years of rhetoric by Obama, Clinton and Bush

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 8 noted how his three predecessors in the White House all made promises on Jerusalem, but Trump was the only one to follow through.

“I fulfilled my campaign promise – others didn’t!” Trump said in a tweet in which he posted a video montage of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama to prove his point.

During their campaigns for president, both Clinton and Bush said they favored moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“As soon as I take office I will begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy to the city Israel has chosen as its capital,” Bush said in a speech in 2000, excerpted on Trump’s montage.

Clinton is seen in 1992 saying, “Jerusalem is still the capital of Israel and must remain an undivided city accessible to all.”

Obama never specifically addressed the question of moving the embassy but called Jerusalem “the capital of Israel.” Obama is seen in 2008 saying, “I continue to say that Jerusalem will be the capital of Israel. I have said that before and I will say it again.”

The Dec. 8 Twitter montage concludes with an image of Trump’s speech on Dec. 6 announcing official U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his decision to begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy there.

In the speech, Trump alluded to the lack of “courage” of those who occupied the White House before him.

A law passed in 1995 under the Clinton administration considers Jerusalem the capital of Israel and mandates the move of the embassy.

But the law includes an option to issue waivers every six months to delay the move from Tel Aviv.

