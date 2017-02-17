Ivanka: One remarkable Millennial … but wait, she is Trump’s daughter

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2017

A strong woman who built her own business empire, then used her platform to advocate for women and equality in the workplace. And she’s a Millennial to boot.

She would seem to be a prime candidate for praise from the Left.

But no. Not possible in the year 2017 with the name Ivanka Trump.

“Working through the ranks to become a clear voice for women’s issues, coupled with her considerable business acumen, she should be a respected figure regardless of politics,” Kristin Tate wrote in an op-ed for The Hill on Feb. 16.

“Instead, she faces a special scorn from Third Wave feminists and leftists alike for one major reason: being her father’s daughter.

“Despite her numerous accomplishments, the left has waged war on the first daughter in recent weeks. Why? Because they hate her father. A strong women’s rights advocate and outspoken social liberal is being seen through the shadow of a man in her life: Her father, Donald J. Trump.”

The attacks on Ivanka “extend far beyond just #GrabYourWallet,” Tate continued. “Google your lite-fare media du jour and you’ll find enthusiastic hit pieces, ripping Ivanka and her brand. Search her name on Buzzfeed, and you’ll see a list of articles about her product — all unabashedly negative and repetitive. How many Mean Girls gifs articles can one website hold?

“The Huffington Post oh-so-helpfully explains to the reader why the Nordstrom ‘scandal’ is such a big deal. Their line of reasoning? That Donald Trump can’t separate himself from his kids’ business decisions.”

Tate continued: “Why the vitriol against Ivanka, far more than against her brothers? Much of it can likely be boiled down to jealousy. Left-leaning journalists and self-proclaimed ‘feminists’ won’t admit it, but she is everything that we all aspire to be: smart, beautiful, and successful.

The #GrabYourWallet campaign has managed to pressure retail outlets such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Jet.com, Gilt, and Shoes.com to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line. Sears and Kmart removed her products from their websites, while TJ Maxx instructed its employees to hide her clothing on the sales floor.

“For many on the left, all things are personal, and fashion must be no exception,” Tate wrote.

“If Ivanka were anyone else’s daughter, she would be praised as a trailblazer. If she were anyone else’s daughter, she’d probably also be successful with or without Donald Trump’s money or influence.

“No feminist would or should judge another woman’s accomplishments through the prism of their fathers or husbands. Ivanka should be no different.”

