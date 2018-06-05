It’s that Bilderberg time of the year, and Euro-populism tops the agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2018

Italy is the ironic host for this year’s Bilderberg meeting given that the subject topping the secretive group’s agenda is populism in Europe.

The 66th Bilderberg Meeting is set for June 7-10 in Turin. Some 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance.

Italy’s new populist government, headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, has pledged to bring radical change to the country, including a crackdown on immigration.

“We will put an end to the business of immigration that grew disproportionately under the cloak of a pretend solidarity,” Conte said on June 5.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the League political party, pledged that Italy will no longer be “Europe’s refugee camp.”

Other topics the Bilderberg group will discuss include “The U.S. before midterms,” “Saudi Arabia and Iran,” and the “post-truth world,” which includes efforts to combat so-called “fake news.”

Journalist Charlie Skelton tweeted: “#Bilderberg2018 a fascinating & high-powered list: Sec Gen #NATO; Gov Banks of England/Holland; Pres of Davos; 4 PMs, 2 Deputy PMs, the Dutch King and Henry Kissinger. CEOs of Shell, Airbus, Vodafone, Total.”

Bilderberg notes on its website that “Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written. Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.”

Conspiracy theorists of all stripes beg to differ. After all most participants have access to deep pockets and are well positioned to avoid transparency.

