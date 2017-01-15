Italian archbishop: ‘In 10 years we will all be Muslims’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2017

Christianity is “in full decline” and Islam will soon become the main religion in Europe, an Italian archbishop warned.

“In 10 years we will all be Muslims because of our stupidity,” Monsignor Carlo Liberati, Archbishop Emeritus of Pompeii said.

“Italy and Europe live in a pagan and atheist way, they make laws that go against God and they have traditions that are proper of paganism,” he said. “All of this moral and religious decadence favors Islam.”

Speaking to Italian Catholic journal La Fede Quotidiana on Jan. 14, the archbishop said: “We have a weak Christian faith. The Church nowadays does not work well and seminaries are empty.

“Parishes are the only thing still standing. We need a true Christian life. All this paves the way to Islam. In addition to this, they have children and we do not. We are in full decline.”

The archbishop added that the problem is not just Muslim immigration. The number of Eastern Europeans arriving over the past few years has also hit the quality of life for native Italians, he said.

“We help without delay those coming from outside and we forget many poor and old Italians who are eating from the trash,” the archbishop said. “We need policies that take care of Italians first: our young people and the unemployed.

“I am a protester. If I were not a priest, I’d be out there demonstrating in the squares. What is the point of so many migrants that instead of thanking for the food we give them, they just throw it, spend hours with their cell phones and even organize riots?”

He even criticized the Catholic Church for giving money to migrants.

“Giving money to migrants wandering around town is not only wrong, but morally harmful because we encourage their behavior and they get used to that, not mentioning the fact that we already feed them.

“I think sometimes this creates a beggars’ network. I remember that my father went to work very hard as a migrant in Australia so I could go to seminary. So he has experienced in his own skin the discomfort of poverty and the noble virtue of gratitude.”

