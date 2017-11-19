Israel to share intel with Gulf Arab states to counter Iran threat

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2017

Israel is prepared to “exchange intelligence information” with Saudi Arabia and “other moderate Arab countries,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff said.

“We need to carry out a large, comprehensive strategic plan to stop the Iranian threat,” Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said in an interview with Elaph, a Saudi newspaper published in London.

Eisenkot stressed that the expansion of Iranian influence across the Middle East is a major concern to both Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The Iranian plan is to control the Middle East by means of two Shi’ite crescents,” Eisenkot told Elaph, “the first being from Iran through Iraq to Syria and Lebanon and the second across the Gulf from Bahrain to Yemen to the Red Sea. We must stop that from happening.”

Eisenkot, who met last month with military leaders from around the world in Washington, told Elaph that what he heard from the Saudi representative at the meeting about Iranian expansion was “identical” to Israeli concerns.

“This is what should be prevented in the region,” he said, adding, “In this matter there is complete agreement between us and Saudi Arabia. There are many shared interests between us and Saudi Arabia.”

Eisenkot added that “Under U.S. President Donald Trump there is an opportunity to form a new international alliance in the region.”

The IDF chief added that he was hopeful regarding Trump’s declarations about the need to stop Iran’s missile program and the entrenchment of its troops and militias in Syria and Iraq.

“Our demand is that Iran, Hizbullah and other Iranian militias leave Syria,” Eisenkot said. “We have said it publicly that we will not accept the Iranian position in Syria in general, and especially their position west of the Damascus-Suwayda Road. We will not allow any Iranian presence.”

According to IDF assessments, while Hizbullah has increased its military capabilities due to its fighting in Syria, the group has spread its troops across the entire Middle East and is hurting financially and losing support in Lebanon.

“I see Hizbullah beginning to feel financial pressure. We are also seeing a drop in support for Hizbullah and that is reverberating on the streets where we have seen demonstrations in Dahiya. That’s something we have not seen before,” Eisenkot said.

Last week, Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of having appealed to Israel to launch an attack against the group in Lebanon, offering the Jewish state “billions of dollars” to do so.

In September, a senior IDF officer noted that the Iran provides some $60 million to $70 million a year to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, plus hundreds of millions of dollars more for militias in Syria and Iraq and Houthi rebels in Yemen fighting pro-government forces backed by a Saudi- led coalition.

