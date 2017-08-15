Israel accelerates construction of underground wall around Gaza

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2017

Israel, under an accelerated schedule, hopes to have an underground border wall along its side of the 37-mile (60-kilometer) border with the Gaza Strip completed within two years.

The sensor-equipped wall, which will cost $1.1 billion, is being constructed as a counter-measure to terror tunnels used by Hamas fighters to blindside Israeli troops.

“I think the other side will have to re-evaluate the situation in view of the barrier’s construction,” said Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of Israel’s southern command.

“If Hamas chooses to go to war over the barrier, it will be a worthy reason [for Israel] to go to war over. But the barrier will be built,” Zamir said.

Israel said Hamas also uses tunnels to smuggle the necessary materials it needs to make rockets.

Israeli media said last week that the military also plans to build an underwater barrier in the Mediterranean to prevent infiltration from Gaza by sea.

