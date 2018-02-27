Islamic group calls U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem in May a ‘declaration of war’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2018

A group of Muslim scholars is calling for a “popular uprising” against the United States over its decision to open its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem this May.

U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv. / Reuters

Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is “a declaration of war against the Muslims and a step that will establish the illegal occupation,” Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Association of Muslim Scholars said.

“We call for a Palestinian, Arab, Islamic, and popular uprising against this American aggression against the direction of the first prayer (the Al-Aqsa Mosque) and Muhammad’s place of worship,” Qaradaghi said, according to a Feb. 27 report by Arutz Sheva.

Qaradaghi said that the “issue of the city of Al-Quds” (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) “is an issue of concern to the entire Muslim nation, and renouncing it or harming it is a mark of Cain that Allah, history, and future generations will not be able to atone for.”

The Association of Muslim Scholars, a highly influential organization in the Sunni Muslim world, is headed by Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, considered the supreme religious authority of Sunni Muslims and the spiritual leader of both the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

