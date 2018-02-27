Islamic group calls U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem in May a ‘declaration of war’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2018

A group of Muslim scholars is calling for a “popular uprising” against the United States over its decision to open its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem this May.

Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem is “a declaration of war against the Muslims and a step that will establish the illegal occupation,” Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the Association of Muslim Scholars said.

“We call for a Palestinian, Arab, Islamic, and popular uprising against this American aggression against the direction of the first prayer (the Al-Aqsa Mosque) and Muhammad’s place of worship,” Qaradaghi said, according to a Feb. 27 report by Arutz Sheva.

Qaradaghi said that the “issue of the city of Al-Quds” (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) “is an issue of concern to the entire Muslim nation, and renouncing it or harming it is a mark of Cain that Allah, history, and future generations will not be able to atone for.”

The Association of Muslim Scholars, a highly influential organization in the Sunni Muslim world, is headed by Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, considered the supreme religious authority of Sunni Muslims and the spiritual leader of both the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

