ISIS terror in Teheran: Gunmen dressed as women conduct suicide attack on parliament

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2017

Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for terror attacks at Iranian parliament and the mausoleum shrine of Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini on June 7 that killed at least 12 people and wounded 42.

Iranian officials said that, at approximately 10:15 a.m., gunmen dressed as women and armed with Kalashnikov rifles entered the parliament building through the main entrance and began shooting, reports said.

“One of them was shot dead and another one detonated his suicide vest,” Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari said, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

Of the 12 victims of the attacks, 11 died at the parliament building, and one at the mausoleum.

In addition, six terrorists were killed: four at the parliament, and two at the mausoleum. Five were men, and one of the mausoleum attackers was a woman, reports said.

ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said that the terror group’s jihadists carried out the attack, marking the first time the Sunni militant organization has claimed responsibility for an attack in Shi’ite-majority Iran.

