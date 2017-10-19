ISIS rocket from Sinai ‘targeted a Jewish community with two Grad missiles’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2017

Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists fired two rockets from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula into southern Israel on Oct. 15, the terror organization’s Amaq propaganda agency said.

The attack “targeted a Jewish community with two Grad missiles,” Amaq said in a statement.

The rockets hit the Eshkol Regional Council territory in Negev, but exploded in open regions without causing physicals injuries or damages, Artuz Sheva reported.

Last December, ISIS claimed responsibility for firing two missiles from the Sinai Peninsula at an Israeli border crossing which landed in Egyptian territory.

The rocket fire on Oct. 15 came hours after six Egyptian soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in northern Sinai.

Following the attack, Egypt announced that it would not be reopening the Rafah border crossing with Gaza as originally planned.

