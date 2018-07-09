IRGC’s Salami vows fight from Lebanon against ‘poisoned dagger’ in ‘body of the Islamic ummah’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2018

Hizbullah has over 100,000 missiles “ready for launch,” said the deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who vowed Iran would fight Israel from Lebanese soil.

IRGC deputy chief Hossein Salami said the “problem” of the State of Israel’s existence could be solved primarily by using the “mighty power” of Hizbullah, Iran’s terror proxy in Lebanon, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.

“Seventy years have passed since the policy of England and America planted in the Islamic world an accursed and criminal tree [i.e. Israel],” Salami said at the recent Iran Quds Day event. “For 70 years, this poisoned dagger has been embedded in the body of the Islamic ummah, and all the problems of the Islamic world stem from the existence of the false, counterfeit, historically rootless, and identity-less regime named Israel.”

“In addition to the threat to Palestine’s existence, the Zionist regime constitutes a threat as well to the entire Islamic world. That is the philosophy of the establishment of this regime: … [Israel] brings the range of America’s missiles against the Islamic world 12,000 kilometers closer, and becomes a tool for imposing America’s policy against the Islamic world.

“The Imam [Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini] spread the rationale of eradicating Israel [from the world] as a new notion in the world’s political discourse… Since then, the Zionists have not succeeded in triumphing over the Muslims in any war.”

Salami said that “In some places, the breadth of this regime is barely 34 km, and in order to destroy it, it will take only one ‘Jerusalem operation’ to destroy it.”

The “Jerusalem Operation” was Iran’s name for its operation against Iraq during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Salami also vowed that Iran “will not disarm,” even though the world wants to “weaken the foundations of our might.”

“Today, we have changed the balance of might, but we will not settle for that… In today’s global order, either you have might, and thus honor, or you must surrender,” he said. “We must squeeze the throats of the enemies from afar. We must give them no chance to come near us, or to focus on us. We are monitoring them from afar, and grabbing them by the throat in other places,” Salami said.

“We are creating might in Lebanon because we want to fight our enemy from there with all our strength. The Iranian people pursues the enemy everywhere in the world, and does not allow this country to be in danger.”

