Iran’s chief of staff arrives in Syria, announces joint campaign against ‘Zionist enemy’

October 18, 2017

Iran’s chief of staff, during a visit to Syria on Oct. 17, pledged to increase cooperation with the regime of President Bashar Assad to confront the “Zionist enemy.”

“We arrived in Damascus in order to coordinate and cooperate to confront our common enemies: the Zionists and the terrorists,” Gen. Mohammad Baqeri told Syria’s state television channel.

Baqeri’s visit came a day after Israeli warplanes bombed a Syrian surface-to-air missile battery.

Israeli military officials reported on Oct. 16 that the battery had fired at Israeli planes over Lebanon. The Syrian army claimed it hit an Israeli warplane after it breached its airspace at the Syria-Lebanon border.

It is “not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate Syria anytime it wants,” Baqeri said.

Baqeri arrived in Syria on Oct. 17 accompanied by several other senior Iranian military figures. Among others, he is expected to meet with Syria’s defense minister.

A report in August revealed that Iran has been building a Scud missile factory in Syria near the city of Baniyas, south of Latakia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Iran was strengthening its foothold in Syria and that Israel would “do whatever it takes” to protect its security.

