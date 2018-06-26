Iranians take to the streets over economy, currency devaluation

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2018

Iranians swarmed the streets of Teheran on June 26 to protest a tanking economy that saw the nation’s currency value sink to an all-time low.

Thousands flooded the main gate of the Grand Bazaar in Teheran as social media posts noted that demonstrators were chanting “the game is over” and saying that “regime change is the only solution for Iran.”

On June 26, one U.S. dollar equaled 42,550 Iranian rials.

“Industries are at the edge of bankruptcy as the move prompts a new series of nationwide strikes and protests,” another social media post read.

“Almost 2 million are now protesting against Iran’s Islamic regime in Teheran that includes shopkeepers all over the city from south till north,” a social media post said.

A video posted online showed an estimated 20,000 protesters pouring into Shohada street close to the regime’s parliament.

Other videos show Iranians chanting: “Iranians, that’s enough, show your honor”, and “We don’t want inefficient Supreme Leader, we don’t want inefficient Parliament”.

The Iranian currency has been steadily losing its value against the dollar since the 1979 Islamic revolution, when one dollar bought 70 rials, the Guardian reported.

