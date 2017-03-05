Iran propaganda film depicts missiles destroying U.S. fleet

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2017

A new Iranian propaganda film shows a U.S. Navy fleet in the Persian Gulf being destroyed by Iranian missiles.

“Animation Battle of the Persian Gulf II” imagines a response to an American attack on the country’s nuclear program, said director Farhad Azima.

“This is a response to hundreds of (anti-Iranian) American movies and video games,” Azima said, according to the Daily Mail. “We are saying that if you fire one bullet against Iran, a rain of hot lead will be poured on your forces.”

The film, which Azima said cost about $300,000 to make, is the sequel to a production about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, which begins with a U.S. attack on an Iranian nuclear reactor.

In the film, a character who closely resembles Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani leads a single vessel against more than a dozen American warships.

When a U.S. commander orders him to surrender or die, he replies: “General, I am not a diplomat, I am a revolutionary!”

He warns that any American soldiers taking part in an attack on Iran “should order their coffins,” before his forces destroy the whole U.S. fleet.

Soleimani in recent years “has gained near-mythic status in Iran, where he is seen as resisting U.S. hegemony in the region,” the Daily Mail report said.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain and is responsible for naval operations in the Persian Gulf, declined to comment on the film when contacted by the Associated Press.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, and his administration put Iran “on notice” last month after it tested what many analysts said was a nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

Washington has long warned it would take military action to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, while Iran continues to insist its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments