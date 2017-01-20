Iran deal negotiator on Trump vow: ‘We will have our options’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2017

Iran is “not worried at all” that the U.S.’s new president will follow through on his vow to “rip up” the nuclear deal.

“We are not going to be wary of what Trump does and we will have our options,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Jan. 19, according to the Trend news agency.

Zarif added that the nuclear deal is an international accord and all parties should comply with it.

“As I said earlier, Trump will be surprised if he tries to renegotiate the deal,” Zarif was quoted as having told the Iranian IRNA news agency.

“We believe that nuclear deal is an international one and we are not worried about it at all,” he continued.

During his campaign, Donald Trump called the nuclear deal “disastrous” and vowed to “rip it up” as president.

One of Trump’s foreign policy advisers, Walid Phares, recently indicated that while Trump might not actually rip up the agreement, he would act to change it.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said earlier this week that his country will not renegotiate the nuclear agreement with world powers, even if it faces new sanctions from the U.S.

