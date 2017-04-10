Iran condemns Syrian strike as ‘strategic mistake,’ calls for investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2017

Iran, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has called for an investigation into U.S missile strikes on a Syrian airbase.

“The Americans’ action is a strategic mistake, as they are repeating the mistakes of their predecessors,” supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on April 9, according to the IANS news agency.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the U.S. strikes and called for an international investigation into the incident.

On April 7, two U.S. Navy ships fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at Shayrat airbase in response to what the United States and other Western states say was a chemical attack by Assad’s forces that killed dozens of Syrian civilians.

“Some chemical gas was disseminated in Khan Sheikhun, a number of people were killed and injured. Where did it come from? What was it? How did it happen?” Rouhani asked in calling for the investigation.

Russia and Assad’s government have claimed that the deadly sarin gas was released when the Syrian air force hit rebel-controlled chemical weapons stores, an assertion that U.S. officials said is not supported by available information.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the United states “is prepared to do more” but hopes it does not have to.

