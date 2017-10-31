Investigate Mueller now: Roger Stone says new special prosecutor is Trump’s only option

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2017

President Donald Trump has been advised that his “only chance” to survive Robert Mueller’s investigation is to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Uranium One scandal.

After all, Mueller is connected to that scandal, former Trump adviser Roger Stone said. Trump “doesn’t have to fire anybody,” he told The Daily Caller on Oct. 30.

Instead, Trump should direct the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate “all involved in the Uranium One investigation,” Stone said.

Russian firm Uranium One was allowed by the Obama administration to purchase a Canadian firm that controlled around 20 percent of the U.S. uranium supply.

Mueller was director of the FBI at the time. Stone said that investigating Mueller is Trump’s “only chance for survival.”

“Mueller can’t be a special prosecutor when he himself is under investigation,” Stone said. “Mueller is guilty of obstruction and cover up in Uranium One.”

A series of tweets from Trump on Oct. 29 suggested he would be in favor of an investigation into Uranium One.

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),” Trump wrote regarding Democratic funding of a dossier that alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. He added, “the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more…DO SOMETHING!”

Mueller’s investigation led to the indictment of both former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and campaign aide Rick Gates by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27 for several counts, including money laundering and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Before the indictment was released, Stone, who was previously a business partner with Manafort, told The Daily Caller that he thinks “if the charges against Manafort and Gates do not relate to Russia, Mueller will look extremely foolish.”

Joe DiGenova, a former U.S. Attorney, told The Daily Caller that Trump “has nothing to worry about…he’s not going to be investigated.”

