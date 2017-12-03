Introductions and conversations at WorldTribune

by WorldTribune Editors, December 3, 2017

It’s the holiday season, and we extend warm greetings and our thanks for your interest and support.

Before starting WorldTribune in 1998, I gave a friend’s teenage son $100 to develop a turn-key html site with a half dozen specifications.Voila!

Life was simpler then. A few of the early Internet news pioneers including Matt Drudge, Joe Farah and Chris Ruddy were friends. In those days, the Mainstream Media were not web savvy and the digital Wild West offered a relatively level playing field.

That was then and this is now. In recent months, Google and Facebook have shifted to new business models that demand payment by publishers for not throttling back search engine and referral traffic. Pay for play. We’re not paying. That means that those millions of new readers we were always encountering day to day now graze like sheep only in sponsored pastures.

That’s fine. We would rather visit with loyal readers who come here because they, not someone else, decided to.

Let’s get acquainted. Many of our editors and writers can be found on our Editorial Board. The pay is absolutely not commensurate with their hard work. It is a labor of love. Your gift to us would be to let us hear from you at world@worldtribune.com.

Please feel free to weigh in to all or any of our writers or to me personally. We also welcome publishable letters and commentaries, not to mention news tips and bright ideas. Please copy our survey below and email it with your responses which will be kept confidential. Again, thank you and best wishes!

Robert Morton for the Editors, WorldTribune

WorldTribune Survey

What do you like about WorldTribune ? Who are you favorite columnists? Did you like WorldTribune better when it focused earlier almost exclusively on geopolitics? Our editors focus on news and opinion you might have missed from other news sources and that we think should not be overlooked. Are we succeeding in that objective? When we are able to expand our coverage, where should we turn for coverage areas and which writers should we seek to recruit? Please be specific. Your age? Your educational level and empahsis? Your occupation?

Thank you !

